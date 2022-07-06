Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.