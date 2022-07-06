Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,842 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.