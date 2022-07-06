Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 829 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

