Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 341,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Home Depot by 46.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 73,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its position in Home Depot by 13.6% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $283.73 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

