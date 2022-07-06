The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

