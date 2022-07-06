Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,013,413 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2,756.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $45,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.