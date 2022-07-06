Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.74% of Cytokinetics worth $54,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,501,708.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,135 shares of company stock worth $3,127,314 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.