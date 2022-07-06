Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $55.37 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $55,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.