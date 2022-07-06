WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $56,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

