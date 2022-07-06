Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

