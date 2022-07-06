Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

