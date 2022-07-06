Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 79,391 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EnerSys by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

