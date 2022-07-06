Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.