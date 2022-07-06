Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

