Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLAC opened at $295.56 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.39 and its 200 day moving average is $358.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

