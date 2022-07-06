Allworth Financial LP Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,106 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

