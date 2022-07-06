iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.