Allworth Financial LP Acquires 17,279 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

