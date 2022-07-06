FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.