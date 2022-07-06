Bank of The West Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 13,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $344.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.