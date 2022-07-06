Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $78,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.14 and a 200 day moving average of $372.22. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $287.71 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

