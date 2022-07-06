Bank of The West Sells 340 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.
iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
