Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $145,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94.

