iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 172,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,481,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

