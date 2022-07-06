Truist Financial Corp Sells 109,293 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of 3M worth $75,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

