CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $78,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

