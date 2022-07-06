Truist Financial Corp Has $76.73 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $76,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

