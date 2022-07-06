AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $86,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.