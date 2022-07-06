Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.40% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.