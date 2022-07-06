Bank of The West Decreases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.