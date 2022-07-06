Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,604 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Corning worth $140,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.