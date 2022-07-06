The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

