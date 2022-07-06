UMB Bank N A MO Has $7.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 58,356 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

