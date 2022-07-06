UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,475 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

