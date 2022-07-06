Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 186,820.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Enphase Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $192.59 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.