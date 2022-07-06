Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

