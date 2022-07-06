Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $366,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $420,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,140.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,029.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,011.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

