Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

