Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

EQIX opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

