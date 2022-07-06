General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

