Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

