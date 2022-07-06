Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $631,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

