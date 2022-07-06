Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.