Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 100,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,149,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000.

EFG stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

