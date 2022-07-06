Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,257 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 569,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 442,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

