iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.