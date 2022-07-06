Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

