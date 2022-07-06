Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.