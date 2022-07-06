Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

