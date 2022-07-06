Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

